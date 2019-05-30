DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s Pop Culture Con is this weekend, and to prepare, some kids are busy creating their costumes for the big event.

Pop Culture Con is a program of a local nonprofit called Pop Culture Classroom, whose mission is to increase literacy and build community through pop culture education. This week they hosted a summer camp for kids about cosplay and taught them how to create their very own costumes.

“I love comics and pop culture and everything about it,” explained Turner, a 12-year-old participating in the camp. “I love reading them actually. I’m a big ’80s Marvel comic fan.”

Each kid in the camp chose their favorite pop culture character, and designed a costume.

“I’m doing Yuri from the Doki Doki Literature Club,” explained Trinity Monfelt. “I really like her character, so this spoke to me and I thought why not create a costume and go to Pop Culture Con as my favorite character.”

The kids not only designed their costumes but ordered the supplies they needed online to create them, and got to work.

“I’m going as Rinzler from Tron,” Turner said. “I’m going to make the disc out of Styrofoam and I’m going to put duct tape on a motorcycle helmet.”

The Pop Culture Classroom instructors say while it’s a lot of fun for the kids, it’s also about creating an educational experience.

“We have students who are working on engineering projects. They are problem solving. They’re doing STEM activities by digital printing and designing on computers,” explained Beverly Warner, one of the instructors. “We’re building a community here.”

Once completed, the kids will showcase their costumes at the Pop Culture Con on Saturday night and throughout the weekend.

The Pop Culture Con is at the Colorado Convention Center Friday through Sunday and includes many guests, panels and attractions.