By Jeff Todd
Filed Under:Denver News, Musiquest

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver startup is hoping to revolutionize how kids learn to make music. Musiquest has now reached more than 300,000 students.

(credit: CBS)

“We basically have an instrument in every pocket. What we need is the software to turn those into real creative experiences,” said Jacob Zax the Musiquest CEO. “Technology could give kids more access to music and music education.”

Zax created the music app with friends in 2013 and kept working on the software.

(credit: CBS)

“We sort of did the easier thing first; in showing we could build a product that would work in schools where there were teachers. Now, we’re doing the harder thing, which is support a child learning about music in their own home whether there’s an adult present or not,” Zax said.

Jacob Zax (credit: CBS)

There’s desktop and mobile versions of the software. Kids learn how to compose songs with a variety of instruments, rhythms and melodies.

“So we’re taking now an interactive music lesson, it’s not an instrumental lesson. We’re understanding some of the concepts implicit in that and we’re bringing a song to life,” Zax said as he demonstrated how Musiquest works.

(credit: CBS)

The company is hoping to expand it’s offering in June.

“What technology allows us to do is actually compose or produce or create songs. But that’s very new because before we had technology we had no ability to offer that to beginners,” Zax said.

Jeff Todd

