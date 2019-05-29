  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    8:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Dillon Thomas
Filed Under:Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Denver News, The Last Defender


DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts expanded its reach Wednesday by welcoming “The Last Defender” to their lineup. The interactive game takes ticket holders into a 1980s-themed military command bunker in order to prevent nuclear war.

(credit: CBS)

Completing tasks in short time limits is the only way to prevent warfare.

“It is like you are inside of an arcade game. And, once you tell that to people they realize, ‘We are telling the story ourselves, we are part of the story,’” said Sandy Weisz, puzzle designer for The Last Defender. “It’s immersive. It takes you over as soon as you get in to it.”

(credit: CBS)

The immersive theater experience gives the public an opportunity to be part of the story, while not forcing them in to situations the average introvert wouldn’t be comfortable with.

“It’s just the silliest goofiest fun. It is a blast,” said Nathan Allen, writer and director of the game.

Allen, a native of Colorado, helped launch the game in Chicago. It succeeded in the Windy City for more than eight months before coming to Denver.

Nathan Allen (credit: CBS)

“It’s a wild, strange, work of art,” Allen told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.  “It’s fun to come back and go, ‘I figured out how to make a living doing this nonsense.’ It is fun to share with old friends.”

The Last Defender challenges the participants, while also offering many moments of laughter.

“It’s a live action game where you are the player and the character in the story,” Allen said. “It’s built by somebody who wants to feel comfortable doing these kinds of things.”

(credit: CBS)

The game takes place below the Patagonia Store on 15th and Market Street. The DCPA is offering tickets to the game for two months, with the last mission to save the world scheduled for late July. Tickets start at $25 and a suggested age of 15+ was given by the DCPA.

“At the end of it we see friends, and complete strangers, high fiving and hugging each other,” Allen said.

LINK: The Last Defender

Dillon Thomas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s