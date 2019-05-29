  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS) – Denver Zoo announced the passing of their 16-year-old orangutan named Junie. The Sumatran orangutan came to the zoo in 2015 from Atlanta.

Known as “June Bug” or “J-Man” by his caretakers, he was known as playful.

Junie (credit: Denver Zoo)

Officials say Junie had breathing problems combined with sinus problems when he arrived at the zoo.

His medical treatments included twice-a-day nebulizer sessions for five years. Then, zoo caretakers started treating his gastrointestinal problems last December.

Junie then came down with a case of pneumonia over the weekend. The care team decided to euthanize him given his poor prognosis.

“Junie will be sorely missed by staff, volunteers and guests,” the zoo said Wednesday night.

