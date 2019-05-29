  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clean Indoor Air Act, Denver News, E-Cigarettes, Vaping

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law which targets the use of vaping products indoors. E-cigarettes heat a nicotine solution into a vapor that’s inhaled.

(credit: CBS)

The bill amends the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act to include electronic smoking devices. The bill also bans vaping within 25 feet of public buildings and workplaces.

(credit: CBS)

In February, before the end of this year’s state legislative session, lawmakers approved amendments to exclude shops that allow smoking under local ordinances.

Supporters hope it curbs the problem of teen vaping.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s