DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law which targets the use of vaping products indoors. E-cigarettes heat a nicotine solution into a vapor that’s inhaled.
The bill amends the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act to include electronic smoking devices. The bill also bans vaping within 25 feet of public buildings and workplaces.
In February, before the end of this year’s state legislative session, lawmakers approved amendments to exclude shops that allow smoking under local ordinances.
Supporters hope it curbs the problem of teen vaping.