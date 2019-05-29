  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:A-Basin, Skiing, Summit County News


SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s not a repeat story, Arapahoe Basin is extending its 2018/2019 season — again. The ski area says they will stay open through June 23.

A-Basin in late May (credit: Ian Zinner)

Daily operations will continue until June 2, but weekend operations will be pushed an extra weekend.

Just a reminder, the first day of summer is June 21.

(credit: Ian Zinner)

The ski area has 76-inch base with four new inches of snow just Wednesday morning.

The latest A-Basin stayed open was Aug. 10 in 1995.

LINK: Arapahoe Basin Spring Skiing

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s