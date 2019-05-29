Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s not a repeat story, Arapahoe Basin is extending its 2018/2019 season — again. The ski area says they will stay open through June 23.
Daily operations will continue until June 2, but weekend operations will be pushed an extra weekend.
Just a reminder, the first day of summer is June 21.
The ski area has 76-inch base with four new inches of snow just Wednesday morning.
The latest A-Basin stayed open was Aug. 10 in 1995.