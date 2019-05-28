CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The man convicted of hitting and killing a 69-year-old motorcyclist was sentenced on Tuesday. A judge in Castle Rock sentenced Ronald Hargrove, 49, to nine years in prison for the death of Suzanne Weston.
Weston was riding single file with her husband and friends down Highway 85 near Sedalia in 2017. She and the others were in the left turn lane waiting at a red light. Hargrove, traveling in the same direction but in the far right lane, swerved across into the turn lane and hit Weston.
Hargrove ended up driving across a ditch and onto the frontage road on the other side of the road.
Witnesses say Hargrove got out of his truck, looked at Weston, and then drove away. They got a look at his license plate and called police.
The judge says Hargrove was driving with a revoked license and had not slept. He also pointed to Hargrove’s two previous DUI convictions, and the fact he “violated out” of the substance abuse programs.
“You chose to take the risk of getting behind the wheel,” the judge told Hargrove on Tuesday. “Everyone who was on the roadway that day was put at risk – the numbers caught up with you.”
Hargrove had low levels of alcohol, THC and prescription medications in his system.