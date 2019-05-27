  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Jefferson County Sheriff, Littleton News

DENVER (CBS4) — A hot air balloon came very close to some homes in Littleton Monday morning — and even clipped a tree near the Lilley Gulch Soccer Fields, according to one witness.

“This balloon appeared to be in distress,” one person wrote on YouTube. “It landed elsewhere, but just clipped a tree about 5 second before this video was taken.”

The balloon flew directly over a neighborhood, casting a huge shadow over a house below. A Ring camera captured video of the close call.

The hot air balloon may have caused some concern for people on the ground, but the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it was able to land in an empty parking lot and no one was hurt. The balloon took off again after a short time on the ground.

 

