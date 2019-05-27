GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Greeley woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for plotting her husband’s murder in 2017. A jury found 49-year-old Kelly Baker guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder for the death of her husband, Randy Baker, at their Greeley home on Aug. 16, 2017.
Kelly Baker and Randy’s sister, Carol Baker, planned the murder for several months during the summer of 2017. Carol Baker, plead guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced in January to 30 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.
Investigators said Kelly Baker paid her nephew, Carol’s son, Kelly Raisley between $10,000 and $13,000 and gave him his uncle Randy’s motorcycle for the murder.
Raisley, 38, confessed to shooting and killing his uncle and pleaded guilty to first degree murder. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.