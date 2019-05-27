  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carol Baker, Greeley News, Kelly Baker, Kelly Raisley, Randy Baker
Kelly Baker (credit: Weld County District Attorney's Office)

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Greeley woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for plotting her husband’s murder in 2017. A jury found 49-year-old Kelly Baker guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder for the death of her husband, Randy Baker, at their Greeley home on Aug. 16, 2017.

Kelly Baker (credit: Weld County District Attorney’s Office)

Kelly Baker and Randy’s sister, Carol Baker, planned the murder for several months during the summer of 2017. Carol Baker, plead guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced in January to 30 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Carol Baker (credit: Weld County District Attorney’s Office)

Investigators said Kelly Baker paid her nephew, Carol’s son, Kelly Raisley between $10,000 and $13,000 and gave him his uncle Randy’s motorcycle for the murder.

Kelly Robert Raisley (credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

Raisley, 38, confessed to shooting and killing his uncle and pleaded guilty to first degree murder. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s