  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Classic, Steamboat Springs News

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – The Colorado Classic, a four-stage women’s professional cycling race, will start this August in Steamboat Springs.

Steamboat Today reports the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour race will start and end in Steamboat Springs on its first day, Aug. 22.

(credit: CBS)

Other stops will be in Avon and Golden before the race concludes in Denver on Aug. 25.

The Classic began in 2017 as a men’s and women’s pro race before the men’s division was discontinued.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s