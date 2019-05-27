Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday night. Chrisma was last seen in the 3000 block of North Atchison Street. She was wearing a yellow and black jacket, jeans and gold Nike shoes.k, according to the Aurora Police Department.
“Her guardian does not believe that she is in any danger, but with her age, and that fact that she has not returned home yet, is concerning to us,” police said. “We are asking anyone that may know where she is, or have seen Chrisma, to please call 911.”