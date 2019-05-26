Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver is preparing to host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday. It honors service members who have died in the line of duty.
The cemetery has since grown to 214 acres from its allotted 160 in 1950. Construction of the post began in 1887. The cemetery was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.
This year, President Donald Trump has ordered flags on public buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday.
The ceremony at Fort Logan will begin at 9 a.m.
Two other ceremonies will be held at Fort Lyon National Cemetery in Las Animas and Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Both events are scheduled for 11 a.m.