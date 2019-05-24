(HOODLINE) – Looking for a sublime Indian meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
Mehak India’s Aroma
Topping the list is Mehak India’s Aroma. Located at 250 Steele St., Suite #100, in Cherry Creek, the Indian spot is the highest rated Indian restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp.
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Next up is the Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro, situated at 3157 W. 38th Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp, the Indian, vegan and gluten-free spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Zaika Indian Express
Zaika Indian Express, located at 575 Lincoln St., Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian spot 4.5 stars out of 171 reviews.
Coriander Flavors of India
Coriander Flavors of India, an Indian spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 126 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4968 N. Tower Road to see for yourself.
Biju’s Little Curry Shop
Check out Biju’s Little Curry Shop, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Indian spot at 4279 Tennyson St.
Article provided by Hoodline.