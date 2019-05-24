Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – After a long stretch of cloudy, cool and wet days across Colorado we’ll see a shift in the weather pattern just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Warmer weather and more sunshine is in store!
We will still have some scattered rain and snow showers from time to time in the mountains but most of those showers should be confined to the afternoon. By Memorial Day there will be a chance for a few thunderstorms statewide.
Looking ahead to next week there could be another storm system moving into the state for Tuesday with another round of below normal temperatures and wet weather. We’ll see how the evolves in the days ahead. For now enjoy the weekend!