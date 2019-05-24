  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A young bear was found hanging out in a tree on the north side of the University of Colorado Boulder campus on Friday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers joined some employees at CU to help get him down.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Video shows the moment the bear fell from the tree into the tarp. He had already been tranquilized but managed to run around for a little while before the tranquilizers took effect.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Two CU facilities management employees helped wildlife officers capture the bear.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

He was loaded into a trailer for a drive to South Park where he will be released.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

