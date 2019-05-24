Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A young bear was found hanging out in a tree on the north side of the University of Colorado Boulder campus on Friday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers joined some employees at CU to help get him down.
Video shows the moment the bear fell from the tree into the tarp. He had already been tranquilized but managed to run around for a little while before the tranquilizers took effect.
Two CU facilities management employees helped wildlife officers capture the bear.
He was loaded into a trailer for a drive to South Park where he will be released.