



– The USO hosted a career fair for active members of the military and their spouses on Wednesday while also inviting veterans in an effort to help all families trying to transition to civilian life after serving their country.

“It’s kind of hard sometimes, we move a lot,” said Jessica Lee, a military spouse. “It’s hard to put down some roots and actually get a career going.”

Lee is now a trained EMT looking for work while still supporting her family. She lived in North Carolina for three years before moving to Colorado but she has moved many times with the military.

“I have a lot of babies so I haven’t worked in a while,” she said. “I think I’ve lived in 14 houses in 14 years.”

While her spouse has been in the military for 15 years and he has been deployed three times, she says it can be even more challenging for those still at home.

“Sometimes I think my job is harder,” she said. “Nobody thinks about the fact that they just leave and they’re in charge of everything.”

Lee says looking for a job can be intimidating. She and her spouse spent time together at the career fair inside the Lowry Conference Center. There were 50 employers recruiting at the event. Lee hopes people can appreciate the unique experience they’ve had traveling because of the military.

“You get to experience a lot of different places, different things, different people,” she said.

Her hope is to eventually be a part of a team that works out of an ambulance as an EMT.

“I like the crazy fast pace, never know what you’re going to see,” Lee said.