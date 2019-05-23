Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Police need help identifying a man who exposed himself to a woman on the University of Colorado-Boulder campus this past Saturday.
The female employee said she was in the basement of Norlin Library on May 18 when she noticed a man standing near the women’s restroom. When she exited the restroom, the man exposed himself to her. When she turned to run away, he tried to stop her but police say he did not touch her.
The person of interest is described as being about 5-foot-10, with an average build. He appears to be in his mid-20s. He was wearing a tan shirt.
If you know who this may be, please call CUPD at 303-735-8470.