By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was named to the All-NBA first team on Thursday. It’s the first time Jokic has been named to the All-NBA First Team.

Nikola Jokic (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jokic is coming off a season in which he led the Nuggets to the second seed in the Western Conference. Denver lost in the second round to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jokic is just the second Nugget to ever be selected to the All-NBA First Team joining David Thompson who did so twice. He’s also the first Serbian to ever be named First Team All-NBA. This season Jokic averaged career-highs in points (20.1), rebounds (10.8), and assists (7.3). He finished the season with 12 triple-doubles, second most in the NBA, and second most in Nuggets franchise history. His 56 double-doubles was the second most in franchise history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Stephen Curry (Warriors), Paul George (Thunder), and James Harden (Rockets) join Jokic on the All-NBA First Team.

