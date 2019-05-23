(HOODLINE) – Spending time in Cheesman Park? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a doughnut shop to a diner. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Cheesman Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Voodoo Doughnut
Topping the list is bakery Voodoo Doughnut, which offers doughnuts and drinks. Located at 1520 E. Colfax Ave., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,673 reviews on Yelp.
Torta Grill
Next up is Mexican spot Torta Grill, which offers sandwiches and more, situated at 1818 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 427 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
Liks Ice Cream
Liks Ice Cream, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2039 E. 13th Ave., 4.5 stars out of 383 reviews.
Izu
Izu, a sushi bar and Japanese spot that offers salads and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 275 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1528 E. Colfax Ave. to see for yourself.
Pete’s Kitchen
Check out Pete’s Kitchen, which has earned four stars out of 642 reviews on Yelp. You can find the diner and Greek spot at 1962 E. Colfax Ave.
Article provided by Hoodline.