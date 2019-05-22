  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum is offering $1 admission for Coloradans receiving government help. The Museum and Cultural Center Admission Program is for those on the Colorado Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also known as SNAP.

(credit: CBS)

The deal is known as the Explorer Pass.

Recipients will need to show their EBT card at the ticket counter to receive the $1 ticket. Up to 10 people can get a $1 ticket.

LINK: Explorer Pass

