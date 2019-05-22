DENVER (CBS4)– An immigration lawyer and his law firm are being sued. They are accused of winning bids at a National Western Stock Show auction and then failing to pay.
The lawsuit claims this has happened two years in a row.
Each year at the stock show, children and teens who have raised livestock are given the chance to auction off the animals. They receive some of the money and some benefits scholarships.
The lawsuit claims that Patrick Wake and The Law Offices of Pacheco & Wake in Aurora won those bids but didn’t pay up.
“It’s just a shame to see people take advantage of it by coming to the auction, making a big show of it, you know, getting their names in the paper and all of the other things, getting possibly invitations to other events at the stock show, and not follow through with their commitments to pay the stock show for the animal that they purchased,” said National Western Stock Show board member Jim Cage.
CBS4 reached out to Patrick Wake and The Law Offices of Pacheco & Wake but haven’t heard back.
The National Western Stock Show covered the bid, including the money that goes to the exhibitors and scholarships.