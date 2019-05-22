  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs


(AP) – German Márquez could sense his delivery speeding up. So the Rockies pitcher made a concerted effort to slow things down in Colorado’s 5-0 victory over the Pirates Tuesday night, putting a halt to his team’s four-game losing streak in the process.

German Marquez pitches on Tuesday night. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old struck out seven over eight dominant innings, never allowing a runner to third base while giving up three hits and just one walk.

“The first couple innings I was a little quick with my mechanics,” Márquez said. “I made that adjustment after that, and all my pitches seemed to be there after that.”

Aside from a sinking line drive by Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds in the first that scooted under the glove of leftfielder David Dahl and turned into a double, Márquez (5-2) overwhelmed the Pirates. He retired 10 straight at one point and sent down nine of the final 10 batters he faced after getting out of a two-on, two-out jam in the fifth.

“He was sharp,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He was really tough on the right-handed hitters. We weren’t able to string anything together against him.”

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Márquez improved to 4-1 in his career against the Pirates and lowered his road ERA this season to 2.08.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)</em

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s