(AP) – German Márquez could sense his delivery speeding up. So the Rockies pitcher made a concerted effort to slow things down in Colorado’s 5-0 victory over the Pirates Tuesday night, putting a halt to his team’s four-game losing streak in the process.
The 24-year-old struck out seven over eight dominant innings, never allowing a runner to third base while giving up three hits and just one walk.
“The first couple innings I was a little quick with my mechanics,” Márquez said. “I made that adjustment after that, and all my pitches seemed to be there after that.”
Aside from a sinking line drive by Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds in the first that scooted under the glove of leftfielder David Dahl and turned into a double, Márquez (5-2) overwhelmed the Pirates. He retired 10 straight at one point and sent down nine of the final 10 batters he faced after getting out of a two-on, two-out jam in the fifth.
“He was sharp,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He was really tough on the right-handed hitters. We weren’t able to string anything together against him.”
Márquez improved to 4-1 in his career against the Pirates and lowered his road ERA this season to 2.08.
