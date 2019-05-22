  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Eldorado Canyon State Park, Fort Collins News


FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a Minnesota man died after a fall while climbing in a canyon in northern Colorado. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the man, whose name and hometown have not been released, fell in Poudre Canyon on Saturday evening.

Sheriff’s deputies, medical personnel and two other members of the man’s climbing party attempted CPR.

No other details were released.

Also Saturday, a 48-year-old man fell an estimated 100 feet to his death in Eldorado Canyon State Park near Boulder.

