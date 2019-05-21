TRAFFIC ALERTRock slide in Glenwood Canyon forces major Interstate 70 closure
Colorado News, Foster Care, Jared Polis

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law that will help keep families together, even when in foster care. The law will keep siblings together while in foster care.

The law creates a sibling foster care bill of rights.

(credit: CBS)

“Unless it’s absolutely necessary, foster children shouldn’t miss out on that relationship of having a loving sibling that can really be a rock of stability in their life if they’re moving around,” said Polis.

The bill was supported by current and former foster children. Some were separated from their siblings as children and believe the bill will help give them a sense of security and familiarity.

