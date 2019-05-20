(HOODLINE) – A newly opened New American spot has set up shop in the neighborhood. Called Woodie Fisher, the restaurant and bar is located at 1999 Chestnut Place in LoDo. The restaurant occupies a building that housed one of the first fire stations in Denver, dating to 1881; and its executive chef, Kelli Daniels, competed in the TV show “Chopped.”
The menu features Colorado braised lamb, roasted chicken breast, pan-seared halibut and roasted artichokes, as well as a variety of specialty cocktails like the Golden Collins, made with Helix Vodka, Amaro Montenegro, club soda, lime and cucumber. For dessert, guests may dig into a strawberry and whipped cream-smothered biscuit.
Woodie Fisher is still finding its footing, with a three-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Simone R. wrote, “First time in, appetizers were good. We got the artichokes and crispy chicken. Impressed actually.”
And Sasha S. added, “Everything was pretty good, but the Colorado braised lamb was amazing.”
Head on over to check it out: Woodie Fisher is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Article provided by Hoodline.