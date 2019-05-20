Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for the people involved in a brawl and shooting at Confluence Park on Saturday. A witness recorded video of about a dozen people fighting at a picnic area along the South Platte River near 15th and Raven streets. Then someone fired a gun.
Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.
A witness told CBS4 it all happened in front of families and children at the park.
So far no arrests have been made. If you know anything about the fight and shooting, call the Denver Police Department at 720.913.2000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP to leave anonymous tips.
Watch the full video in the player below.