  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Confluence Park, Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for the people involved in a brawl and shooting at Confluence Park on Saturday. A witness recorded video of about a dozen people fighting at a picnic area along the South Platte River near 15th and Raven streets. Then someone fired a gun.

(CBS)

Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

A witness told CBS4 it all happened in front of families and children at the park.

So far no arrests have been made. If you know anything about the fight and shooting, call the Denver Police Department at 720.913.2000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP to leave anonymous tips.

Watch the full video in the player below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s