(CBS4) – Late-season snow is welcomed news for some ski areas in the Colorado high country. One ski area, Aspen Mountain, is actually re-opening just for the Memorial Day weekend.

Breckenridge and Arapahoe Basin are also open for the holiday weekend.

(credit: Breckenridge Ski Resorts)

The slopes at Breckenridge will close on Memorial Day, while Arapahoe Basin will stay open through at least June 9.

