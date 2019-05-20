Comments
(CBS4) – Late-season snow is welcomed news for some ski areas in the Colorado high country. One ski area, Aspen Mountain, is actually re-opening just for the Memorial Day weekend.
Breckenridge and Arapahoe Basin are also open for the holiday weekend.
The slopes at Breckenridge will close on Memorial Day, while Arapahoe Basin will stay open through at least June 9.
Not sure what to do since Game Of Thrones has ended? Well let us help you! We're still open and it's puking snow! This photo was taken today at noon. You might want to check the forecast for the next 24 hours and use that "sick" day you've been saving. Just saying… #MayBasin #WinterIsComing #TheLegend #ABasin #LongestSeasonInColorado