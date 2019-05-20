  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly is staying with the franchise, according to a source. Connelly had interviewed for a similar job with the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Tim Connelly (credit: CBS)

The Nuggets are coming off a season in which they were one win away from reaching the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2008-2009 season. Connelly has been the core architect of the Nuggets roster, which is talented and young and figures to be a contender in the Western Conference for years to come.

The draw to Washington made sense, however. Connelly is from the Baltimore area and got his start in the Wizards organization back in 1996. He served as an intern in the basketball operations department before being hired as an assistant video coordinator in 1999. His wife is from Washington as well, but despite the family ties Connelly decided to remain in Denver. His strong relationship with Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke and the fact that the Nuggets seem to be primed for long term success were two major reasons why Connelly decided to stay.

Tim Connelly, Michael Malone and Josh Kroenke (credit: CBS)

The Nuggets currently do not have a pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, which will be on June 20th. The club will begin NBA Summer League on July 5th in Las Vegas.

