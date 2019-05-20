



— A mansion on a massive ranch on the western edge of Colorado is for sale — and it now includes the luxury Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa nearby. West Creek Ranch, which is owned by the founder of the Discovery Channel, has been described as “one of the most significant listings in the American West.”

The residential property and ranch were listed by LIV Sotheby International Realty in 2017 for $149 million. Now the listing includes the Gateway Canyons guest resort and the asking price has been bumped up to $279 million, the Wall Street Journal noted.

The ranch and resort are owned by John Hendricks, the founder and former chairman of Discovery Inc., and his wife, Maureen. The couple didn’t include the resort in the original listing but John Hendricks told WSJ it was a frequent question from potential buyers.

“Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa is a full-service resort with [72] rooms that house guests from all over the world who seek a place to relax, reflect, and quench their curiosity. The resort is surrounded by the Uncompahgre Plateau, Piñon Mesa and La Sal Mountains, and features exceptional lodging, dining, outfitting, educational programs, outdoor adventures, and the world-class Gateway Colorado Auto Museum,” the listing states.

According to the listing, the West Creek Ranch residence features more than 22,000 square feet of indoor living space, including eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms on four levels — and an over-sized elevator.

There’s a chef’s kitchen, a formal dining room and a breakfast room.

It also has a theater room, game room and gym.

Of course the main residence includes a pool and spa… as well as four water fountains (two exterior and two interior.)

There is also a five-car garage and a helipad.

Also, there’s a private observatory.

“The many expanses of West Creek Ranch include four scenic and verdant parcels – a collection of some of the most enduring and treasured natural geological wonders in the canyonlands of the American West, which, surrounded by natural open space, will be preserved for years to come,” the listing states.

“The main residence also contains approximately 3,500 square feet of covered verandas with furniture, thereby bringing the total living indoor and outdoor space to more than 25,500 square feet,” the website states.

All furnishings are included, excluding personal items such as art, fossils and other collections.

“West Creek Ranch, is a spectacularly diverse private land and estate property boasting one of the finest residences and land parcels in the world,” LIV Sotheby’s International Realty stated. “Located in Mesa County, Colorado (approx. 6,412 acres) and in Grand County, Utah (approx. 507 acres), the many expanses of West Creek Ranch include four scenic and verdant parcels unlike any other in the West.”

For additional information about the Gateway Canyons Ranches & Resort, please contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.