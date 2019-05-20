



The City Council will consider an ordinance Tuesday to delay the start of businesses operating electric scooters on roadways from this summer to early next year. It would allow staff to develop policies to regulate the devices.

“I think the idea is really cool on paper, I use them every now and again in Denver to get around town, it’s definitely very convenient,” said Jason Lustine, a Boulder resident. “It’s just a little tricky up here.”

This is a first reading of the emergency ordinance prohibiting the city manager from issuing business licenses to a company wanting to operate electric scooters until Feb. 4, 2020. This would provide time for the city to adopt regulations for those companies, according to the city’s website.

“I think in Boulder it would be a little weird. I don’t think we’re a big enough town yet,” Lustine added, a recent graduate of CU Boulder.

Popular operators of scooters using ride share apps for smart phones like Lime and Bird are only available in Denver. But a new state law expected to take effect this summer would make it legal to operate an electronic scooter on all roadways. The ordinance would not prevent the use of private e-scooters on roadways but would prohibit using the devices on sidewalks, multi-use paths and open space trials, according to city documents.

“I almost got hit by a car riding a scooter so I don’t like to use them on the roads that much,” Lustine explained about his experiences in other cities.

He believes more research is needed to determine how best a city of Boulder’s size can handle adding these scooters to local roads.

“I’ve heard some horror stories of people on scooters, I don’t want that to happen here, I like Boulder too much,” he added.

City staff say in the agenda item more study of the impact on traffic congestion and the environment is needed. They are specifically interested in learning more about the potential change in the number of drivers on the road and bicyclists or pedestrians who would consider switching to an e-scooter. Another concern for the city are injuries and overall public safety.

There will be a public hearing on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. during the city council meeting to help leaders determine what to do on this issue.

Lustine is originally from Washington, D.C. and says it and other large cities are currently better equipped to handle e-scooters.

“I think the infrastructure is more prepared for a new mode of transportation, I don’t think Boulder is ready for that yet.”

LINK: Boulder City Council Agenda