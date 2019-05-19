DENVER (CBS4) – The new week will be cloudy and cold across Colorado as a big dip in the jet stream brings stormy weather our way. We are talking a cold rain and high elevation snow through Wednesday.
Extensive cloud cover ahead of the storm made for a beautiful sunrise Sunday morning. A viewer sent the following picture in this morning.
We know it is mid-May, but it will feel like winter in the high country as this storm passes through. There are already winter weather alerts in the mountains starting Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Some of our higher peaks could get over a foot of snow.
In Denver and the front range we are anticipating some chilly rain and possibly a few thunderstorms with temperatures well below normal for this time of year. There is a remote chance a few snowflakes could mix in as low as 6,000 feet by Tuesday morning.