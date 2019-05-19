



– It’s possible Denver may be home to more breweries than Starbucks. The craft beer industry has flourished in the Mile High City with plenty of tasty treats on tap. If you live on the west side of town, you have plenty of options to slake your need for everything from IPAs to lagers.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breweries in West Denver, using both Yelp data and insights from locals on Nextdoor to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt for a freshly brewed cold one in the neighborhood.

Little Machine Beer

Topping the list is Little Machine Beer, which boasts two dog-friendly patios, a unique circular bar and a lineup of brews that’ll satisfy a wide range of tastes. Located at 2924 W. 20th Ave. in Jefferson Park, the brewery is the highest rated brewery in West Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 126 reviews on Yelp. Many Nextdoor locals agreed with the ranking, with 35% of respondents naming it their top choice in the neighborhood.

Seedstock Brewery

West Colfax’s Seedstock Brewery, located at 3610 W. Colfax Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery and beer bar 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews, and 30% of Nextdoor locals polled naming it their favorite. Seedstock offers a rotating selection of brews (also available in take-home cans), plus live music, yoga classes and other community events held on-site.

Hogshead Brewery

Hogshead Brewery, a brewery in Sloan Lake that specializes in fresh cask-conditioned ales, is another go-to, with four stars out of 162 Yelp reviews, and 15% of Nextdoor denizens polled naming it their favorite. Head over to 4460 W. 29th Ave. to see what’s on tap.

Briar Common Brewery

Then there’s Jefferson Park’s Briar Common Brewery + Eatery, situated at 2298 Clay St. With four stars out of 192 reviews on Yelp and 10% of Nextdoor locals polled naming it their favorite, the brewery and restaurant has proven to be a local go-to — especially if you’re looking for good eats to go along with its American- and Belgian-style brews.

Runners-up

Nextdoor locals also named the following breweries as among their favorites, so if you’re still thirsty, check out these local options:

Article provided by Hoodline.