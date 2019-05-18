



– Summer is just around the corner but even warm spring nights and afternoons deserve ice cream. And it could be closer to home than you think, it seems every neighborhood has its favorite spots. Check out these spots in Five Points.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream outlets in Five Points, using both Yelp data and insights from locals on Nextdoor to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

Frozen Matter

Topping the list is Frozen Matter. Located at 530 E. 19th Ave. in North Capitol Hill, the business — which boasts creative flavors like coconut cake, honey chamomile strawberry and cold brew coffee — is the highest-rated ice creamery in Five Points, boasting 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp. Yelper sentiment may differ from local opinion, however: Only 15% of Nextdoor locals polled ranked Frozen Matter as their favorite.

High Point Creamery

Next up is Five Points’s High Point Creamery, situated at 2669 Larimer St. With 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp, the business — which has multiple Denver locations and an ice cream truck — has proven to be a local favorite. Locals on Nextdoor are fans, too: 30% of those polled said High Point was their top pick in the neighborhood.

Peteybird

Peteybird, which specializes in gourmet ice cream sandwiches in flavors like brownie salted caramel or sugar and strawberry, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 40 Yelp reviews. (No Nextdoor users had it as their favorite, however.) Head over to 3040 Blake St., Suite 151 to sample what’s on offer when the ice cream sandwich craving strikes.

Article provided by Hoodline.