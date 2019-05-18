



If Peyton Manning wants to return to the NFL, he’ll likely get his chance.

Tied to numerous front office and broadcast openings throughout the offseason, Manning’s latest post-football career venture could be a general manager job with the New York Jets, according to Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk.

Per Florio at PFT:

“Rumors are flying within league circles that the Jets may make a run at the future Hall of Fame quarterback who has periodically been linked to NFL management possibilities. And Gase, who worked with Manning in Denver, possibly would be one of the few guys who could draw Manning back into football.”

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said this week that his franchise was looking for a “strategic thinker” to lead operations and work closely with head coach Adam Gase in building New York into a contender in the AFC East.

No quarterback was more attention-to-detail focused than Manning during his playing career and those in NFL suits believe his skill set could fit right in at the executive level, specifically roster management.

“It’s more than a talent-evaluation guy,” Johnson said Wednesday, per Pro Football Talk. “I want a great manager, a communicator, who can collaborate well with the building. I’m convinced we’re going to find that person.”

Those who cover the league trust Manning would be a home-run hire for the Jets.

“Peyton Manning would be an awesome GM — he knew every player in the league in detail in terms of scouting when he played. Jets would be lucky if they landed him,” CBS Sports NFL analyst Pete Prisco tweeted on Saturday morning.

Manning announced his retirement from the NFL, after 18 seasons, in March 2016. The former Tennessee great was a 14-time Pro Bowler, won two Super Bowl titles and earned five MVP awards during his years with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos as one of the league’s most respected players.

The Jets could also reportedly follow Oakland’s lead, going the NFL analyst route in finding their new GM. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York is considering bringing Mike Mayock’s replacement, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, to the franchise for a prominent front office position.

The franchise parted ways with GM Mike Maccagnan and VP of Player Personnel Brian Heimerdinger on Wednesday morning, kicking off a search for a replacement.

A successful business owner, Manning is currently finalizing plans to open restaurant and bar Saloon 16 in Knoxville. According to reports, the restaurant will be a “western-inspired, high-end watering hole” that is based on Manning’s “Sheriff” nickname. Manning’s No. 16 is retired at the University of Tennessee.

A press release from AJ Capital and Graduate Hotels said, “The vintage saloon will boast a refined, yet old-school, experience including a jukebox, dart board, live piano and outdoor dining.”