ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Rocky Mountain National Park got a LOT of snow this season. In fact, the Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store (elevation 11,796 feet) are still buried up to their roofs.
Every year, snowplow operators begin plowing Trail Ridge Road in mid-April. Crews from the west side of the park and crews from the east side of the park move along the road and eventually meet near the Alpine Visitor Center. They reached the buildings late Wednesday.
“Park staff are used to the buildings being under snow, but these photographs highlight the increased snow levels this year in that location,” park officials wrote on Facebook. And more snow is expected at higher elevations this weekend and through early next week.
“Given the forecast as well as the snow amounts it’s too soon to tell, at this point, whether Trail Ridge Road will be open by Memorial Day weekend to vehicles,” officials stated.
Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States – reaching 12,183 feet in elevation. Park plow operators normally encounter drifts from 18 to 22 feet, officials said.