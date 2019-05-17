Comments
LAKE GEORGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public to report any information regarding three mule deer that were illegally killed in Park County.
The partial remains of the three deer were dumped on U.S. Forest Service property in the vicinity of Park County Road 90, north of Eleven Mile Reservoir. At least two of the deer were either shot with a bow or a crossbow.
The remains appear to have been dumped on Saturday or Sunday of Mother’s Day weekend. Raccoon and fox remains were also found at the site.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to charges in this case.