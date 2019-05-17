Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are looking for an aggressive cyclist accused of kicking a car and spitting on two women. A driver says the cyclist yelled at her after she pulled over with her hazard lights on West 32nd Avenue Sunday.
The two met again later, down the road. The driver says the cyclist kicked her car, damaging it. She said he also reached into the passenger side window of the vehicle and grabbed another woman — then spit on the driver and her mom.
If you know who he is, call police.