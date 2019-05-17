DENVER (CBS4) — A teenager believed to be the person responsible for dressing in flamboyant attire and holding up several Denver banks – including three in one day – is now behind bars. Eleven felony charges were filed Friday against Brianna Casias, 19, in Denver District Court.

Law enforcement notified media on April 8 of a serial bank robber – whom they dubbed the “Glamour Shot Bandit” – after she struck her third bank in Denver.

And looked arguably stylish while doing it. At different times, the robber wore a blonde wig, a black and white-striped scarf with a sunhat, large sunglasses, a white head covering, waxed or manicured eyebrows, white and black purses, and a choker to cover a neck tattoo.

She also wore white latex gloves at each robbery and never spoke to bank tellers, instead passing a note that simply demanded money, often requesting it in the form of 20, 50, and 100 dollar bills.

The day following law enforcement’s announcement, the Glamour Shot Bandit successfully hit two more banks and attempted to rob another.

Police believe she went quiet until last week. On May 8, the same suspect attempted to hold up another, then succeeded in holding up a bank in Littleton.

Casias was arrested two days later, exactly a week ago. Though details of her contact that day with police have not been released, a spokesperson with the Aurora Police Department confirmed that officers stopped Casias near the intersection of East Florida Avenue and South Sable Boulevard.

Casias is alleged to have used two stolen cars during commission of the first six robberies. Both were driven by a male accomplice. Carolyn Tyler, a spokesperson from the Denver District Attorney’s Office, said Friday that the investigation into the identity of that male accomplice is “active and ongoing.”

According to the arrest affidavit prepared by Denver PD, investigators received two tips in late April through the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line. Both named her.

Following those tips, a bank teller from the first robbery picked out Casias from a collection of six photos.

Casias allegedly robbed or attempted to rob the following banks:

March 22: Vectra Bank, 3600 Quebec Street, Denver

April 1: Key Bank, 6405 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

April 5: Key Bank, 3410 E. 1st Ave., Denver

April 9: Liberty Savings Bank, 6460 E. Yale Ave., Denver (Attempt)

April 9: First Bank, 8901 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

April 9: TCF Bank, 18520 Green Valley Ranch Blvd., Denver

May 8: Bank of the West, 2050 S. Downing St., Denver (Attempt)

May 8: TCF Bank, 2690 W. Belleview Ave., Littleton, CO

The total loss to the eight banks was $16,861.

Casias was previously arrested in December by Lone Tree PD and charged with felony assault on a police officer. Court records show she skipped out on court hearings in January despite charges being lowered to misdemeanors.

The FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force assisted in the Denver investigation.