COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Parents and students at Victory Preparatory Academy plan to put on their own graduation ceremony and parties after a conflict with the school. The conflict began when the school sent out a letter restricting who would be allowed to attend the planned ceremony.

Parents complained with only immediate family members permitted others would not be able to see an important event in their families’ lives. The school then canceled the event, but it now offering to help pay for events elsewhere.

With dismay, senior Keily Acevedo read the latest communication from her school. It said for the seniors due to graduate, Victory would not be able to put on a ceremony as the families would like, but would help pay for one.

Never mind, these parents said, two parties had already been arranged for this Saturday.

Parent Olivia Bustillos said a law firm and a church would put on separate events for the students.

“I think it’s great the community has stepped up and they want the students to celebrate something they have worked for,” said Bustillos.

Last week a different letter cited, “recent catastrophic acts of school violence” and “suspicious cars” at the school announcing only immediate family members would be allowed at the graduation ceremony.

Then after an outcry, the ceremony was cancelled altogether. Now parents told CBS4’S Rick Sallinger other plans have been made- without the school’s help.

“We’re going to try to do our own little ceremony with caps and gowns do what we can,” said senior Emilio Flores.

The school’s latest letter stated there are contract issues over security and availability of staff for a ceremony.

CBS4 asked to speak with the head of the school, but did not receive an immediate response.

Meantime, Keilly Acevedo already got her diploma and her cap and gown. She was asked if this was her ceremony.

“For the school, yeah… apparently it’s my ceremony for the students. No, this is not what we call a ceremony.”

Plans are to have a motivational speaker at the event sponsored by the law firm.