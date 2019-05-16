Comments
(AP) – Rockies shortstop Trevor Story was hurt during the Rockies 6-5 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
(AP) – Rockies shortstop Trevor Story was hurt during the Rockies 6-5 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Story exited the game with a left knee injury after colliding with outfielder Raimel Tapia chasing a shallow fly down the left field line in the ninth.
“I think the trainers right now are optimistic,” Rockies Manager Bud Black said. “Our medical staff looked at some of the replays on television. It looked like there was a collision and a hard contact to the knee. But cross our fingers that he’s going to be OK. … Right now, we’re cautiously optimistic.”
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)