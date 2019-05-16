By Romi Bean


LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – Two of the Denver Broncos top picks from the 2019 NFL Draft, Noah Fant and Drew Lock, got into a fender bender at Los Angeles International Airport — but don’t worry, THEY’RE FINE! Lock told TMZ the incident happened on a shuttle that was set to take them from the plane to the terminal.

(credit: CBS)

Lock joked when he was asked about the situation by the TMZ reporter that he and his teammate have taken worse hits on the football field.

