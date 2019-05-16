DENVER (CBS4) – After a few days with temperatures that felt more like the middle of summer a shift in the weather pattern will bring stormy weather back to Colorado this weekend. By early next week we’ll see afternoon highs anywhere from 15 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year. Snow will return to the high country as early as this weekend.
The Climate Prediction Center released the latest 6 to 10 day and 8 to 14 day weather outlooks on Thursday and both call for a good chance to see chilly temperatures with potentially wetter-than-normal conditions as we move into the last two weeks of May. A large part of the western United States should see stormy conditions thanks to an active jet stream pattern that is expected to take shape.
Meanwhile it will be the complete opposite on the eastern side of the nation where some places could see record heat develop as a large ridge of high pressure forms in the atmosphere.