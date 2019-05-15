



– Teenagers struggling with homelessness are getting some help thanks to a big donation by the Cherry Creek Denver Rotary Club. Sox Place offers teens a chance to do basic things like take a shower and do laundry.

Many younger people say they don’t feel safe in shelters, so this day club allows them to rest, get in touch with others like them for support and stay clean and healthy when they’re not on the streets.

“We really try to just love the kids where they are and where they’re at in life,” said Sox Place director Jordan Robinson.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“They come here and sleep all day because it’s the only place they have,” said Robinson. “They can come into their living room, and now they can do laundry at home… that’s kind of the way I look at it.”

Sox Place is a safe place where teens who are living on the streets can get a hot meal.

“They know they’re safe in there. Nobody can get in. They don’t have to worry about their stuff getting stolen. It’s just a safe place for them to get a shower, do their laundry and just feel like a normal person,” said Robinson.

Thanks to a generous donation, those teens can do laundry and take a shower.

Sox Place is located at 2017 Lawrence Street in Denver.