  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Loveland News, Plane Crash

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– First responders rushed to the scene of a plane crash in Loveland on Wednesday. Authorities tell CBS4 at least one person has died.

The crash happened on County Road 30 north of the Fort Collins/Loveland Airport.

(credit: CBS)

The twin engine Beechcraft made an emergency landing, crashed and burst into flames just after 1 p.m.

It is unclear how many people were on board when the plane went down or the extent of injuries.

(credit: CBS)

What caused the plane to crash is being investigated. Roads in the surrounding area have been closed during the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s