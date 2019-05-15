Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– First responders rushed to the scene of a plane crash in Loveland on Wednesday. Authorities tell CBS4 at least one person has died.
The crash happened on County Road 30 north of the Fort Collins/Loveland Airport.
The twin engine Beechcraft made an emergency landing, crashed and burst into flames just after 1 p.m.
It is unclear how many people were on board when the plane went down or the extent of injuries.
What caused the plane to crash is being investigated. Roads in the surrounding area have been closed during the investigation.