NIWOT, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers relocated a bear spotted in Niwot.
CPW Northeast region tweeted video of the release.
They say the bear was reported in the middle of town Tuesday, and officers were able to rescue it before it got into any trash or killed livestock.
Overnight Wednesday, officers drove the bear “deep” into the Arapahoe or Roosevelt National Forest on a private road closed to the public.
It was there that officers opened the crate letting the bear free. In the video you can see the bear sprint out into the forest.
This is the second bear CPW Officer relocated overnight.