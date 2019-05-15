  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Niwot News


NIWOT, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers relocated a bear spotted in Niwot.

CPW Northeast region tweeted video of the release.

They say the bear was reported in the middle of town Tuesday, and officers were able to rescue it before it got into any trash or killed livestock.

Overnight Wednesday, officers drove the bear “deep” into the Arapahoe or Roosevelt National Forest on a private road closed to the public.

It was there that officers opened the crate letting the bear free. In the video you can see the bear sprint out into the forest.

This is the second bear CPW Officer relocated overnight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s