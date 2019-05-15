  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Zoo, Grizzly Bears


DENVER (CBS4)– Grizzly bears are making themselves at home at the Denver Zoo. The exhibit is open to the public.

(credit: CBS)

The bears have moved into their new exhibit called Harmony Hill. It mimics two natural areas for the bears; one a state park and the other is a typical Colorado back yard.

(credit: CBS)

For the bears, it’s really about getting a new place to play after moving out of their old exhibit, Bear Mountain.

(credit: CBS)

“Day one they used all the features, they swam in the pools, they dug in the dig pit, they played with all their toys, they sat in their hammocks… they were instantly comfortable,” said Becca McCloskey with the Denver Zoo.

(credit: CBS)

The zoo has two rescued grizzly bears, Tundra and Kootenai. Zoo keepers hope the exhibit will help educate people about living with bears and wildlife.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s