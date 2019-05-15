BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two 9-month-old puppies trapped against a grate in a canal were rescued Wednesday, thanks to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Lyons Fire. The Colorado Mountain Dogs were stuck in the supply canal near the 4700 block of Highland Drive in unincorporated Boulder County.
“Upon arrival two Colorado Mountain Dogs were found in the supply canal and unable to get out. The dogs were forced up against the strainer grate due to the current,” officials said. The dogs were first discovered by a Northern Water employee who called it into the Sheriff’s Office.
The dogs had floated approximately one mile downstream before they became trapped against the grate. Lyons Fire water rescuers entered the canal in water rescue suits and were able to get the dogs out of the water.
The two dogs were ultimately returned to their owners uninjured.