



– Looking for an adventure in one of the world’s great megacities, but without the hassle of flying halfway around the world? Mexico City is North America’s largest, at over 8 million people (and more than twice that number in the greater metro area).

It’s the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world’s largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls and theaters. And the city’s 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.

Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively inexpensive flights between Denver and Mexico City. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.

Flight deals to Mexico City

The cheapest flights between Denver and Mexico City are if you leave on Aug. 16 and return from Mexico on Aug. 19. Volaris currently has roundtrip tickets for $238.

There are also deals to be had in November. If you fly out of Denver on Nov. 7 and return from Mexico City on Nov. 10, Volaris can get you there and back for $239 roundtrip.

Top Mexico City hotels

To plan your accommodations, here are two of Mexico City’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)

If you’re looking to splurge on top quality, consider The St. Regis Mexico City. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $255.

The Condesa DF (Avenida Veracruz 102)

If you’re looking to indulge, try The Condesa DF, which has rooms for $265/night. It checks in with 4.6 stars.

This 40-room luxury hotel is located in Mexico City’s Condesa district, close to many restaurants, bars and cafes.

Top picks for dining and drinking

Don’t miss Mexico City’s food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner’s listings.

El Moro (Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 42)

One of Mexico City’s most popular restaurants is the El Moro, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 17 reviews on Skyscanner.

“This 1930s churrería is a must-visit,” wrote visitor Harold.

Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)

Another popular dining destination is the Panaderia Rosetta, with 4.9 stars from 11 reviews.

“It’s a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries,” wrote Leila.

Restaurante El Cardenal (Calle de la Palma 23)

Also worth considering is the Restaurante El Cardenal, with 4.6 stars from 22 reviews.

“The food was super fantastic here. The eggs at breakfast were perfect,” wrote Frank.

Featured local attractions

Mexico City is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner’s listings.

The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Av. Juárez)

First up is The Palacio de Bellas Artes, with 4.8 stars from 74 reviews.

Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more.

El Zócalo (Plaza de la Constitución S/N)

Then, there’s the El Zócalo, with 4.7 stars from 98 reviews.

El Zocalo in Mexico City is known as the third-largest square in the world. It is the main plaza in the middle of Downtown. This site has strong historic significance to the local people. Zocalo has been used as a central gathering place since the rule of the Aztecs.

