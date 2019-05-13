Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The tiny home village is on the move in Denver. On Monday, the village began its move from RiNo to Globeville after the city council approved its relocation.
The Beloved Community Village will move to Globeville where it will rent land for $10 a year. Copter4 flew over the homes on Monday morning.
The village must be moved into the new spot by Wednesday because the property owner in RiNo has other plans.
The pilot program gives the formerly-homeless a roof over their heads, but due to zoning laws, they have to move from their current location. The village would be able to add more facilities and space for those in need at the new location.