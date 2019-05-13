Filed Under:Beloved Community Village, Colorado Village Collaborative, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– The tiny home village is on the move in Denver. On Monday, the village began its move from RiNo to Globeville after the city council approved its relocation.

(credit: CBS)

The Beloved Community Village will move to Globeville where it will rent land for $10 a year. Copter4 flew over the homes on Monday morning.

(credit: CBS)

The village must be moved into the new spot by Wednesday because the property owner in RiNo has other plans.

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: Some Globeville Residents Don’t Want Tiny Home Village To Move In 

The pilot program gives the formerly-homeless a roof over their heads, but due to zoning laws, they have to move from their current location. The village would be able to add more facilities and space for those in need at the new location.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s