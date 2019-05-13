By Romi Bean

DENVER (CBS4) – After the Nuggets ended a six-year playoff drought and earned home court advantage as the second seed in the Western Conference, Sunday’s Game 7 loss is a devastating end to what was an incredible season.

DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 12: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets puts up a shot against Enes kanter #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter during Game Seven of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on May 12, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“It’s going to hurt for a while, especially we worked so hard to get home court. And in the game when we need it most, we can’t pull it off. Hopefully we build and learn from it, have a better season next year.”

Game 7 will be remembered most for all the missed opportunities.

Enes Kanter of the Portland Trail Blazers takes the ball to the basket against Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets during Game Five of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on May 7, 2019. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“I didn’t have the game I was supposed to have,” Murray said of his night, in which he shot 4-of-18 from the field.

And the scorching hot start that ended up being the Nuggets undoing …

“It’s a fight. We threw the first punch, they hit back, it’s frustrating,” Murray said.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets guards Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“I was trying to calm everyone down, sometimes you get too high. I think we started off really high and can’t maintain that. Especially in a playoff series like this, emotions are going to be high. You may need that energy down the stretch, and I don’t think we had that. Just didn’t have it for whatever reason,” Paul Millsap said.

But at the end of the day, every teams’ season, except for one, ends in disappointment. While the nuggets are extremely disappointed with how things ended, they know this is only the beginning.

“We proved we’re a contender, going to two game sevens. We should leave the arena with our heads high because we accomplished a lot this season,” Torrey Craig said.

“Tonight is the end of the season, but I’m not going to let this loss take away from a magical year,” head coach Michael Malone said.

Romi Bean

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s